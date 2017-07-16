Nicondra: One more extra rainy day

A weak tropical wave continues to provide plenty of moisture to fuel scattered thunderstorms across the area. The result is slightly higher coverage than normal, but for most it feels like a typical summer day. Light wind and deep tropical moisture produce slow moving storms that can rain in about the same spot leaving staggering amounts of rain in a short period of time. There is a risk of street flooding under these storms, but they are fairly short lived. When it's not raining it will continue to be tropically muggy with a mix of sun and clouds.

The higher than average storm coverage will continue for one more day into Monday before high pressure begins to take over. We will still be on the fringes meaning that afternoon showers will still bubble up at times. The summer heat will become the focus as we move into the middle of the week. Highs will reach the lower 90s near the lake and the mid 90s inland. The heat index could approach 105 degrees.

The National Hurricane Center is watching a trough of low pressure well east of the islands. They are currently looking at a 40% chance for tropical development in the five day period. Hurricane Hunters may investigate Monday if forecasters feel it is warranted.

