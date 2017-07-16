JPSO: Car of NOPD officer burglarized in Metairie; police equipment stolen

Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies are investigating a car burglary in Metairie which resulted in the theft of police equipment belonging to the New Orleans Police Department. Deputies were called to the scene, Sunday around 2:52 p.m., in the 3900 block of North I-10 Service Road.

According to police, burglars approached the personal vehicle of 23-year-old NOPD officer Ayona McGilverry and shattered the drivers-side glass. The burglars then opened the trunk and took McGilverry's police duty belt, which included a duty weapon, two loaded magazines, an extended baton, handcuffs, taser and radio flashlight.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call the JPSO Burglary Division at 504-364-5300.

