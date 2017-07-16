Mayor Landrieu to host live telephone town halls to discuss budget with residents

As the City of New Orleans prepares its 2018 budget process, Mayor Mitch Landrieu will host two live telephone town halls to discuss budget priorities with residents. The goal of the 2018 budget proposal is to maintain priorities that were outlined in 2017 and help maintain fiscal stability as the city goes through the process of transitioning to the next mayoral administration.

The purpose of the town halls is to give residents the opportunity to talk about their priorities before the City will present its budget proposal to the City Council on July 31. The new method gives elected officials the convenience to interact with hundreds of constituents from the comfort of their homes.

The town halls will be broken up into two groups depending on council district. Districts A, B and C will participate in the town hall on Tuesday, July 18 at 6 p.m. Districts D and E can participate on Wednesday July 19 at 5 p.m.

In addition to participation over the phone, where residents will have the opportunity to chime in and ask questions, the option of participating via live stream is also available. During the live stream, residents can submit their questions and comments by typing them in the dialogue box.

