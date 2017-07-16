Mayor Landrieu to host live telephone town halls to discuss budget with residents

It is a long dormant hotel, that may be the city's worst, and most visible eyesore. A high rise hotel on Interstate 10 has been a blight for years, and is now covered in graffiti, greeting thousands of people as they drive into, and out of the city, with a message that few understand.more>>
Nick Saban's program at Alabama can be described by one word, winners. Entering his 11th season with the Tide, he's amassed four national titles.more>>
Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies are investigating a car burglary in Metairie which resulted in the theft of police equipment belonging to the New Orleans Police Department.more>>
A weak tropical wave continues to provide plenty of moisture to fuel scattered thunderstorms across the area. The result is slightly higher coverage than normal, but for most it feels like a typical summer day.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a grocery store Saturday morning.more>>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.more>>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.more>>
