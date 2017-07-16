Chris Paul eager to join fellow former-Hornets in Houston

Roger Federer is going for No. 8 at Wimbledon.more>>
Roger Federer is going for No. 8 at Wimbledon.more>>
Chris Paul was introduced as a member of the Houston Rockets Friday after his trade from the Los Angeles Clippers was finalized.more>>
Chris Paul was introduced as a member of the Houston Rockets Friday after his trade from the Los Angeles Clippers was finalized.more>>
Nick Saban's program at Alabama can be described by one word, winners. Entering his 11th season with the Tide, he's amassed four national titles.more>>
Nick Saban's program at Alabama can be described by one word, winners. Entering his 11th season with the Tide, he's amassed four national titles.more>>
The New Orleans Jesters undefeated run came to halt Saturday night, getting shutout 3-0 by Inter Nashville FC.more>>
The New Orleans Jesters undefeated run came to halt Saturday night, getting shutout 3-0 by Inter Nashville FC.more>>
The Pelicans picked up a starting point guard when they reached agreement on a one-year deal with Rajon Rondo.more>>
The Pelicans picked up a starting point guard when they reached agreement on a one-year deal with Rajon Rondo.more>>