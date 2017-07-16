Chris Paul eager to join fellow former-Hornets in Houston

Chris Paul was introduced as a member of the Houston Rockets Friday after his trade from the Los Angeles Clippers was finalized.

While Houston is reportedly still looking to trade for Carmelo Anthony, Paul said he is eager to join up with his new main sidekick, James Harden. "Since the trade, however long its been, there hasn't been a day that James and I didn't talk so having that communication and just talking about the excitement and the possibilities, and all the other guys on the team, I think we expect a lot out of each other but also understand it's going to be a work in progress and we're going to take it one day at a time," said Paul.

The 12-year NBA veteran who played six seasons in New Orleans also referenced his eagerness to join forces with two former Hornets in Trevor Ariza and Eric Gordon. "It's not just James," said Paul. "It's a lot of other guys on the team. You have Eric Gordon, NBA 6th Man of the Year, one of my closest friends in Trevor Ariza, Clint Capela, who I think is an amazing talent and what they've been able to do here and the way they've been able to play, I think I can incorporate myself and definitely help out just a little bit."

The Rockets are in the Pelicans' division so the teams will meet four times in the upcoming season, including two matchups in the Smoothie King Center.

