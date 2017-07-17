LOCAL FIRST TRAFFIC: Accident causes major delays for Twin Span commuters

A two car accident causes major delays for the morning commute on the Twin Span Bridge.
The crash happened on I-10 West near milepost 258. The left lane was closed, but has reopened. No injuries were reported. The DOTD says delays reached two miles.
A two car accident causes major delays for the morning commute on the Twin Span Bridge. The crash happened on I-10 West near milepost 258. The left lane was closed but has reopened. No injuries were reported. The DOTD says delays reached two miles.more>>
It is a long dormant hotel, that may be the city's worst, and most visible eyesore. A high rise hotel on Interstate 10 has been a blight for years, and is now covered in graffiti, greeting thousands of people as they drive into, and out of the city, with a message that few understand.more>>
Nick Saban's program at Alabama can be described by one word, winners. Entering his 11th season with the Tide, he's amassed four national titles.more>>
Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies are investigating a car burglary in Metairie which resulted in the theft of police equipment belonging to the New Orleans Police Department.more>>
A weak tropical wave continues to provide plenty of moisture to fuel scattered thunderstorms across the area. The result is slightly higher coverage than normal, but for most it feels like a typical summer day.more>>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.more>>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.more>>
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.more>>
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.more>>
The officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.more>>
A murder case that haunted the East Alabama community 10 years ago and was dragged out after two trials will once again be revisited in a national murder TV show.more>>
One person was arrested following a heroin-related crash that shut down an entire interstate Saturday morning.more>>
The man survived with only a black scorch mark on one finger where he believes the electricity left his body.more>>
Needles everywhere: What to do and whom to call if you or your children find discarded syringes.more>>
Three adults and one child have been hospitalized after a lightning strike reported on the Isle of Palms, according to Chief Ann Graham with the Isle of Palms Fire Department.more>>
