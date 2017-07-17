LOCAL FIRST TRAFFIC: Accident causes major delays for Twin Span - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

LOCAL FIRST TRAFFIC: Accident causes major delays for Twin Span commuters

Written by: Kristen Soroe, Executive Producer
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

A two car accident causes major delays for the morning commute on the Twin Span Bridge. 
The crash happened on I-10 West near milepost 258. The left lane was closed, but has reopened. No injuries were reported. The DOTD says delays reached two miles. 

