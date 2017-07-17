Suspect accused in armored truck murder to be arraigned

Deltoine Scott pleaded not guilty for killing a man in an attempted robbery. (Photo by Kathleen Flynn, NOLA.com l The Times-Picayune)

An arraignment takes place Monday for one of the men accused of killing an armored truck guard.

Investigators say 33-year-old James McBride was killed in May when the Loomis armored truck he worked in was ambushed by two armed men.

A federal grand jury has indicted Jerome Kiefer on attempted robbery and murder charges. Investigators believe Kiefer was one of the men involved in the ambush. The shooting happened at the Campus Federal Credit Union on South Galvez St.

McBride suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the hospital just a block away. He had been an employee of Loomis for only six weeks before he was killed.

Loomis, the FBI, and Crimestoppers were offering a combined total of $50,000 for any information that lead to an arrest, but the NOPD says it was a hard work and not a tip that lead to the two men.

"Pure investigative work and boots on the ground, men and women of both the FBI and NOPD working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to make sure we turn over every rock, make sure we look at every single person, ask the right people the right questions and make sure we gather all the information that's available. We did that. We believe there's more. This is still an open investigation," said NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison.

On top of murder and robbery charges, the other suspect in this case, Deltoine Scott, is facing additional charges for lying to federal investigators.

Scott has pled not guilty to all of the charges and his trial will begin at the end of August.

