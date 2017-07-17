Suspect accused in armored truck murder to be arraigned

Today will be the final day of widespread late morning and afternoon downpours and thunderstorms.more>>
An arraignment takes place Monday for one of the men accused of killing an armored truck guard. Investigators say 33-year-old James McBride was killed in May when the Loomis armored truck he worked in was ambushed by two armed men.more>>
A two car accident causes major delays for the morning commute on the Twin Span Bridge. The crash happened on I-10 West near milepost 258. The left lane was closed but has reopened. No injuries were reported. The DOTD says delays reached two miles.more>>
It is a long dormant hotel, that may be the city's worst, and most visible eyesore. A high rise hotel on Interstate 10 has been a blight for years, and is now covered in graffiti, greeting thousands of people as they drive into, and out of the city, with a message that few understand.more>>
Nick Saban's program at Alabama can be described by one word, winners. Entering his 11th season with the Tide, he's amassed four national titles.more>>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.more>>
The BBC reported a large fused together mass of 17 of the lenses constituted a "bluish foreign body" in her eye that she somehow claimed to not know were there.more>>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.more>>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.more>>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.more>>
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.more>>
The officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.more>>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of 15th Place Southwest.more>>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.more>>
Needles everywhere: What to do and whom to call if you or your children find discarded syringes.more>>
