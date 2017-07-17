Bruce: The end of downpours and thunderstorms is near

Today will be the final day of widespread late morning and afternoon downpours and thunderstorms.

The weak tropical wave that brought the moisture is starting to move west of us.

We have seen Light winds that produce slow moving storms that can rain in about the same spot leaving staggering amounts of rain in a short period of time.

There is a risk of street flooding under these storms, but they are fairly short lived. When it's not raining it will continue to be tropically muggy with a mix of sun and clouds.

As we get deeper into the week, high pressure will bring rain chances down to the normal summer patter 30-40%.

With fewer storms, that means hotter temperatures. The summer heat will become the focus as we move into the middle of the week. Highs will reach the lower 90s near the lake and the mid 90s inland. The heat index could approach 105 degrees.

The National Hurricane Center is watching a trough of low pressure well east of the islands. They are currently looking at a 50% chance for tropical development in the five day period. Hurricane Hunters may investigate later today if forecasters feel it is warranted.

