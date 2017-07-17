Tulane prints ad supporting Peter Gold's foundation

The former Tulane medical student, shot while trying to stop a kidnapping, has already raised $60,000 for his new foundation.

Tulane University took out an ad in Sunday's edition of Times-Picayune to promote Gold's "Strong City" foundation.

The ad says, "even though he currently resides in New York, Dr. Peter Gold has a plan for the city he used to call home." It goes on to say, "Its mission is to help end cycles of violence by providing underserved young people with resources and hope - starting with New Orleans."

He spoke to FOX 8 via Skype. "All that money is going to be directed toward YEP, which is Youth Empowerment Program in New Orleans, who is already doing a really good job of changing the tide of negativity and violence to a more positive one for members of our community."

Gold was shot in November 2015 when he stopped Euric Cain from kidnapping a woman from Magazine Street. Surveillance videos captured the violent incident, including when Cain tried to shoot Gold in the head but his gun jammed. Euric Cain was convicted of the crime.

Gold spent several months in the hospital. He says the ordeal inspired him to try to do something to better. Gold says Tulane was instrumental in helping him start his 501c3.

Tulane's ad says it is part of its celebration of the city's tricentennial.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.