Attorney working on deal for alleged drunk driver who killed NOPD officer

The man accused of crashing into and killing a New Orleans police officer while she was on duty appeared in court Monday morning.

Chau Nguyen is suspected of drunk driving in the fatal crash.

The charges against Nguyen might not even go to trial. He faces vehicular homicide and reckless operation charges in officer Natasha Hunter's death last summer.

Investigators say Nguyen's blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit when he slammed into Hunter's squad car June 5, 2016 as she worked traffic control on I-10.

The 32-year-old officer died two days after the crash.

She left behind a family full of law enforcement officers and a young daughter.

Now, lawyers on both sides are reaching out to that family about a potential plea agreement.

In court, Nguyen's lawyer says they are still working on a possible deal and the state says they are waiting to hear back from Hunter's family to see how they feel about the potential sentence.

The details of what that plea deal would look like were not revealed in court this morning.

But both sides are hoping to have the deal worked out and approved by all parties when they meet again on Aug. 24.

