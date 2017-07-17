Attorney working on deal for alleged drunk driver who killed NOPD officer

During a detention hearing Monday, U.S. prosecutors said Jerome Kieffer, 24, rented an apartment that overlooked the drive-thru ATM where a Loomis armored truck employee was shot and killed.more>>
One more day with widespread scattered storms.more>>
The North Shore community is rallying around a Covington-area fire chief who lost his wife in a fire Friday. Nanette Krentel is being remembered as a kind and generous person, as investigators try and figure out what happened.more>>
The man accused of crashing into and killing a New Orleans police officer while she was on duty appeared in court Monday morning.more>>
The former Tulane medical student, shot while trying to stop a kidnapping, has already raised $60,000 for his new foundation.more>>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.more>>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.more>>
Tropical Storm Don has formed east of the Windward Island, with watches and warnings issued for portions of that region, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET.more>>
The BBC reported a large fused together mass of 17 of the lenses constituted a "bluish foreign body" in her eye that she somehow claimed to not know were there.more>>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.more>>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.more>>
The family of a Texas teen who hanged himself says their son was involved in a ghoulish online game that calls on participants to complete a series of tasks before taking their own lives.more>>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.more>>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.more>>
Two Baton Rouge police officers and an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy were killed in an ambush shooting on July 17 and three additional law enforcement officers were wounded.more>>
