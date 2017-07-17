Nicondra: More widespread rain today, but drier stretch on the way

One more day with widespread scattered storms. We started the day with a show as many commuters witnessed three separate waterspouts on Lake Pontchartrain around 8:30 a.m. The downpours and thunderstorms drifted south through mid-morning and rained itself out leaving us with a more quiet lunch hour.

The weak tropical wave that brought the moisture is starting to move west of us. Light winds that produced slow moving storms raining in about the same spot left staggering amounts of rain in a short period of time. There is a risk of street flooding under these storms, but they are fairly short lived. When it's not raining it will continue to be tropically muggy with a mix of sun and clouds.

As we get deeper into the week, high pressure will bring rain chances down to the normal summer patter 30-40%. With fewer storms that means hotter temperatures. The summer heat will become the focus as we move into the middle of the week. Highs will reach the lower 90's near the lake and the mid 90's inland. The heat index could approach 105 degrees.

The National Hurricane Center is watching newly-formed Tropical Storm Don east of the islands.

-Nicondra Norwood

