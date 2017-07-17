Prosecutors: Armored truck killing suspect rented apartment that overlooked ATM

During a detention hearing Monday, U.S. prosecutors said Jerome Kieffer, 24, rented an apartment that overlooked the drive-thru ATM where a Loomis armored truck employee was shot and killed.

Prosecutors told a federal magistrate judge that Kieffer rented an apartment in the 2200 block of Tulane Ave. on May 1. The attempted armed robbery that led to the death of 33-year-old James McBride happened on May 31.

Prosecutors said shortly after the killing, Kieffer abandoned the apartment and did not return.

Kieffer entered a not guilty plea Monday.

Knowles denied bond for Kieffer, saying he was a flight risk due to his prior failures to appear in court for traffic violations in Jefferson Parish and his outstanding warrant in Jefferson Parish.

Kieffer is charged with attempted bank robbery resulting in death and using a firearm during and in retaliation to a crime of violence that resulted in death. Both charges carry a mandatory life sentence or death.

A grand jury indicted Kieffer and Deltoine Scott, 24, for the murder of McBride.

Authorities said two men wearing hoods and masks attempted to rob McBride while serviced ATMs at the Campus Federal Credit Union near the intersection of S. Galvez and Tulane Ave. McBride's co-worker and the men exchanged gunfire during the killing.

Kieffer's family attended the hearing but did not want to comment.

