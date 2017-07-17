Hagan's House: Roger Federer is the greatest of all-time

Roger Federer’s been considered the best to do it on a tennis court for some time now, but Rafael Nadal is continually on his heels, especially after winning his 10th French Open last month.

However, with Federer winning his eighth Wimbledon championship over the weekend, which gives him 19 major titles in his never-ending career, you can just about write him into history as the greatest all-time, no matter what happens after he retires (if he ever does).

No one’s been this good for this long. The way Federer continues to move about the court at 35-years-old, you can hardly distinguish him from the 25-year-old Federer of 2007 that dominated opponents in similar fashion. In fact, 2007 was also the last time Federer won the Australian Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open in the same calendar year, and he’s on pace to do it again.

More incredible is the five-year major championship drought that Federer overcame to reach top form once again. This year’s Australian Open was his first major title since Wimbledon in 2012, and he’s proving it wasn’t a fluke. He holds a 19-2 record in 2017 with five titles to his name.

What sets Federer apart from other tennis legends is his ability to dominate several majors during his career. He’s most known for his many Wimbledon championships, but his 10 major titles between the U.S. Open and Australian Open more than double that of Nadal’s.

If we’re spanning sports, while tennis is on a different plane than many team sports, Federer’s overcome everything that any other great has faced. And since the rise of players like Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and even fellow Swiss star Stan Wawrinka, you can argue that Federer’s battled not just one or two, but four formidable rivals.

On top of that, he beat his most physically challenging opponent, Nadal, head-to-head at this year’s Australian Open. In many minds, it cemented Federer’s spot atop the hill.

Now it’s just a matter of how many more he can win. After sitting out this year’s French Open, it’s clear that in order to extend his career and play his best tennis, Federer, as he always has, will be meticulous about which tournaments he plays.

But that being said, it’s safe to say that for the foreseeable future, Federer will be the man to beat wherever and whenever he takes the court.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.