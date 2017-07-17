Hagan's House: Roger Federer is the greatest of all-time

The Pelicans' February acquisition of DeMarcus Cousins did not result in a playoff berth but the team's management is expecting the momentum gathered at the end of the campaign will carry over into success in the 2017-18 season.more>>
St. Augustine's football team advanced to the 2016 Division I quarterfinals thanks to their stingy defense holding Byrd to 15 points and the Purple Knights look to have another strong unit in 2017.more>>
Saints training camp is back in New Orleans for the first time since 2013, which is also the last time the black and gold made the playoffs.more>>
The New Orleans Saints are back in Metairie for training camp after three years in West Virginia but not all practices will be open to the public.more>>
Roger Federer stands at 19 major titles and counting. Given how well he played at Wimbledon this year, winning the tournament without dropping a set, it's safe to say he's the man to beat wherever he goes.more>>
