Hepatitis-C cases increase as drug prices soar; doctors urge all to get tested

Saints training camp is back in New Orleans for the first time since 2013, which is also the last time the black and gold made the playoffs.more>>
The New Orleans Saints are back in Metairie for training camp after three years in West Virginia but not all practices will be open to the public.more>>
Deep tropical moisture will still be in place on Tuesday. This means some areas run the risk of heavy downpours and maybe some localized street flooding. However, the pattern should slowly dry out as the week moves on. Drier air will limit storm coverage quite a bit by Thursday and Friday.more>>
A New Orleans man who was out on bond for a second-degree murder charge in Orleans Parish was arrested Sunday afternoon by Slidell Police for aggravated assault with a firearm, simple battery and simple battery by domestic violence.more>>
The number of people being diagnosed with hepatitis-C has shot up significantly.more>>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.more>>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.more>>
The BBC reported a large fused together mass of 17 of the lenses constituted a "bluish foreign body" in her eye that she somehow claimed to not know were there.more>>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.more>>
Tropical Storm Don has formed east of the Windward Island, with watches and warnings issued for portions of that region, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET.more>>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.more>>
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.more>>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.more>>
Police say the car was parked and unlocked, and the boy could have been inside for hours.more>>
The officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.more>>
