Orleans man out on bond for murder arrested in Slidell for assault

A New Orleans man who was out on bond for a second-degree murder charge in Orleans Parish was arrested Sunday afternoon by Slidell Police for aggravated assault with a firearm, simple battery and simple battery by domestic violence.

Early Sunday morning (July 16), Slidell Police were called to the Forestwood Apartments in the 2700 block of Mary Street about a disturbance. According to witnesses, 30-year-old Brandon Alexander entered his girlfriend’s apartment in a rage, and then beat her and her roommate. At some point, Alexander produced a gun, pointed it at his girlfriend and threatened to kill her. The motive is still under investigation.

Alexander fled the area but was caught a short time later by Slidell Police and arrested. Both victims sustained minor injuries and were treated on the scene by EMTs.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal stated last week on social media that he was not going to let New Orleans crime affect Slidell residents.

“I made it clear that we have a firm grasp on crime here in Slidell," he said. "We prove time and time again that we won’t tolerate it. Let this be a strong message - to all criminals - that if you come to Slidell and commit a criminal act, we will stop at nothing to ensure you are caught, put behind bars, and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Plain and simple.”

Alexander’s charges are considered misdemeanor offenses in the State of Louisiana, but Fandal hopes his arrest in Slidell will be enough to revoke his bond conditions for the second-degree murder charge in Orleans Parish.

“We don’t make the bonds and set the bond rules, however, are working closely with the judicial system to make sure this violent individual stays off our streets and behind bars, especially here in St. Tammany Parish,” Fandal said.

