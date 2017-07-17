David: Less stormy by midweek

After a couple of dry and pleasant days, deep moisture will return to the area today ahead of an upper-level trough.more>>
Wednesday, it all changes as return flow and moisture return from the south and southwest bringing higher rain chances Wednesday and Thursday.more>>
These areas are providing sandbags for residents in preparation for tropical weathermore>>
The strong tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to become a tropical depression or storm later Tuesday.more>>
Monday will see around a 40 percent chance of rain with the most of that happening rain south of Lake Pontchartrain.more>>
