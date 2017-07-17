David: Less stormy by midweek

Deep tropical moisture will still be in place on Tuesday. This means some areas run the risk of heavy downpours and maybe some localized street flooding. However, the pattern should slowly dry out as the week moves on. Drier air will limit storm coverage quite a bit by Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will return to mostly the lower 90's with some mid 90's inland. The heat index may reach 105 degrees in some spots.

Moisture may be on the increase again by late in the weekend and early next week.

In the tropics, Don is not a threat to Southeast Louisiana and is expected to dissipate over the southern Caribbean on Wednesday.

-David Bernard

