Saints announce training camp schedule, including practices open to public

The New Orleans Saints are back in Metairie for training camp after three years in West Virginia but not all practices will be open to the public.

The team is limiting the open sessions to mostly weekends and requiring tickets to attend. The tickets are free but priority access goes to season ticket holders, who can apply starting Wednesday. The general public will get access to request tickets Friday.

Practices that get moved indoors due to weather will be closed to the public. The following is a list of practices open to the public, each running from 8:50 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

Saturday, July 29th

Sunday, July 30th

Monday, July 31st

Wednesday, August 2nd

Saturday, August 5th

Sunday, August 6th

Monday, August 7th

Saturday, August 12th

Sunday, August 13th

Monday, August 14th

Furthermore, August 24th's joint practice with the Texans will be open to the public. The time is to be determined.

