Mickey Loomis offers reasons for optimism about Saints in 2017

Saints training camp is back in New Orleans for the first time since 2013, which is also the last time the black and gold made the playoffs.

General Manager Mickey Loomis spoke Monday to the Dunc & Holder radio show on FOX Sports 1280 and was asked if he considered the 2017 campaign to be a crossroads for the franchise. "I don't look at it like that, I look at it," said Loomis. "I think each one of these seasons you look at going into the season 'Hey, we can be really good' and obviously the results speak for themselves, we're not happy with 7-9. When I look back at each of those seasons, I see opportunities where we could have done much better and so, I kind of feel like hey, that's where we're at this year, I'm excited about our roster, our team, we have a great leader at quarterback. I don't look at it as a crossroads season for him certainly, he's proven time and time again that he's way beyond that so I look at it like, listen, we have an opportunity. We have a good team, a great coaching staff and we'll see how it falls."

Loomis was also asked about the team's decision to not renew their contract with the Greenbrier Resorts in West Virginia and return summer practices to the team facility on Airline Drive. "I think doing something different every three or four years is a good thing for your team," said Loomis. "I think it energizes your staff and players when you change up the scenery for training camp. Logistically it's much easier to have training camp here in New Orleans so that's a benefit. What you lose probably is that isolation and that opportunity to just have your team together 24/7 for that period of time in a remote location where the guys have to really do things together, even in their off time and that helps with team building but listen, we've had training camp here before, we've been successful having training camp here before and I expect it to be the same."

Veterans report on Wednesday, July 26th and the first practice will be the following day but sessions will not be open to the public until Saturday, July 29th.

