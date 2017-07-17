Pelicans under pressure to 'take the big step'

The Pelicans' February acquisition of DeMarcus Cousins did not result in a playoff berth but the team's management is expecting the momentum gathered at the end of the campaign will carry over into success in the 2017-18 season.

Team President Mickey Loomis spoke Monday on the Dunc & Holder Radio Show on FOX Sports 1280 and was asked if the Pels were at a crossroads heading into the season. "I think you can definitely look at it that way," said Loomis. "I think we're due and it's time to have some success and I think we're all expecting that to be honest with you. Dell and his staff are hard at work adding elements, adding players that give us a chance to compete in what's really a very tough conference obviously but we've got to step up, take the big step this year and I like the direction it's going."

Through two weeks of free agency, Jrue Holiday has signed a 5-year deal and the team has reportedly added a pair of Kentucky products in Rajon Rondo and Darius Miller.

