St. Augustine defensive duo make in-state commitment

St. Augustine's football team advanced to the 2016 Division I quarterfinals thanks to their stingy defense holding Byrd to 15 points and the Purple Knights look to have another strong unit in 2017.

Monday, defensive tackle Dante Carter and defensive back Donniel Ward-Magee announced they will be sticking together in college, both committing to Nicholls' Class of 2018.

The seniors took to Twitter to simultaneously announce their commitments:

Nicholls is the first local team to kick off their season as they host McNeese State on Wednesday, August 31st at 7 PM.

