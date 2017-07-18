Your Weather Authority: Some could see Tuesday downpours

Deep tropical moisture will still be in place Tuesday.

Some areas run the risk of heavy downpours and possibly some localized street flooding.

However, the pattern should slowly return to normal July weather for mid to late week.

Drier air will limit overall storm coverage to about 30 percent by Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will return to mostly the lower 90s with some mid-90s inland. The heat index may reach 105 degrees in some spots.

Moisture may be on the increase again by late in the weekend and early next week.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.