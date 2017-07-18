Chef John Folse: Sweet tea brined duck salad

Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.more>>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.more>>
Two things are certain in the South: the summer days are hot and many people love sweet tea. This refreshing salad with sweet tea brine, cane syrup vinaigrette and roasted duck breast is perfect for satisfying every southerner’s “sweet tea tooth,” while providing some relief from the sweltering heat!more>>
Two things are certain in the South: the summer days are hot and many people love sweet tea. This refreshing salad with sweet tea brine, cane syrup vinaigrette and roasted duck breast is perfect for satisfying every southerner’s “sweet tea tooth,” while providing some relief from the sweltering heat!more>>
Deep tropical moisture will still be in place Tuesday.more>>
Deep tropical moisture will still be in place Tuesday.more>>
Delays currently reach the Causeway Boulevardmore>>
Delays currently reach the Causeway Boulevardmore>>
Nearly five years ago Chelsea Thornton was arrested after she admitted killing her 4-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son.more>>
Nearly five years ago Chelsea Thornton was arrested after she admitted killing her 4-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son.more>>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.more>>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.more>>
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.more>>
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.more>>
Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.more>>
Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.more>>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.more>>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.more>>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.more>>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.more>>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.more>>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.more>>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.more>>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.more>>
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.more>>
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.more>>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.more>>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.more>>
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.more>>
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.more>>