David: Not as stormy late week

A typical mid-July weather pattern for the rest of the work week. Just a few spotty showers and storms are expected each day.

Temperatures will return to mostly the lower 90's with some mid-90's inland. The heat index may reach 105 degrees in some spots.

Moisture will be on the increase again by the weekend into early next week meaning a better chance for showers and storms. Temperatures will be close to normal meaning around 91 for this time of year.

In the tropics, Don is not a threat to Southeast Louisiana and is expected to dissipate over the southern Caribbean. Another disturbance over the Eastern Atlantic has some development potential but is also not a threat to our area.

