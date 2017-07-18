Alvin Gentry plans to start Rajon Rondo

The Pelicans' signing of Rajon Rondo isn't even official but head coach Alvin Gentry already has detailed plans for the championship-winning point guard.more>>
The Pelicans' February acquisition of DeMarcus Cousins did not result in a playoff berth but the team's management is expecting the momentum gathered at the end of the campaign will carry over into success in the 2017-18 season.more>>
St. Augustine's football team advanced to the 2016 Division I quarterfinals thanks to their stingy defense holding Byrd to 15 points and the Purple Knights look to have another strong unit in 2017.more>>
Saints training camp is back in New Orleans for the first time since 2013, which is also the last time the black and gold made the playoffs.more>>
