Heart of Louisiana: Zydeco Rubboards

FOX 8 uncovers growing concerns about lead in New Orleans' drinking water. The Sewerage and Water Board tells us it is confident the city's water was safe. But an independent researcher from LSU says she has consistently found detectable lead in the hundreds of buildings that she's sampled.more>>
The NOPD is investigating the shooting of a man and a woman in New Orleans East.more>>
In the early days of Zydeco music, a wooden washboard would keep the rhythm. But over the last half-century, stainless steel rub boards with over-the-shoulder straps give Zydeco its signature sound.more>>
Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller believes a design flaw most likely caused homes north of I-12 to flood during last year's major storms.more>>
Audubon Zoo's flamingo family has a new addition.more>>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."more>>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.more>>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.more>>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.more>>
Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit confirms a woman's body was found on Monday.more>>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.more>>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.more>>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.more>>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.more>>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.more>>
