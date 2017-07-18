Slidell gives up on panhandler permit law

The city passed a law last year requiring panhandlers to go to the police department, obtain a permit and wear it around their neck or on their clothing while begging. (Source: FOX 8 photo)

the City of Slidell will not fight a judge's ruling that its panhandler permit law is unconstitutional.

According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, an attorney hired to defend the city says the city will not appeal. The attorney also says the city will not seek to craft a more narrowly tailored law that might have a better chance of surviving.

The city passed a law last year requiring panhandlers to go to the police department, obtain a permit and wear it around their neck or on their clothing while begging. The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana filed a lawsuit, claiming the city ordinance violated people's rights to free speech. A judge agreed, declaring the law unconstitutional.

