Audubon Zoo welcomes flamingo chick for second year in a row

Audubon Zoo's flamingo family has a new addition.more>>
In some industries you must learn by doing. Texas A & M Galveston is the only maritime academy on the Gulf Coast and its cadets are docked here in New Orleans this week for a training session. FOX 8 tours the floating classroom.more>>
The City of Slidell will not fight a judge's ruling that its panhandler permit law is unconstitutional.more>>
With the Saints season looming, we're ranking the twenty best players on the roster heading into 2018.more>>
Hundreds of drivers each day are about to endure a huge inconvenience for a major RTA project in Mid City.more>>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."more>>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.more>>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.more>>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.more>>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.more>>
A 5-year-old dog who went missing along the North Carolina coast while a couple was on vacation has been found and reunited with her family.more>>
Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit confirms a woman's body was found on Monday.more>>
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.more>>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.more>>
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.more>>
