FOX 8 Investigates: OIG criticizes S&WB over lead; utility fighting back

FOX 8 uncovers growing concerns about lead in New Orleans' drinking water. The Sewerage and Water Board tells us it is confident the city's water was safe. But an independent researcher from LSU says she has consistently found detectable lead in the hundreds of buildings that she's sampled.more>>
FOX 8 uncovers growing concerns about lead in New Orleans' drinking water. The Sewerage and Water Board tells us it is confident the city's water was safe. But an independent researcher from LSU says she has consistently found detectable lead in the hundreds of buildings that she's sampled.more>>
The New Orleans inspector general issues a scathing report about the Sewerage and Water Board. The IG says residents may have been unknowingly exposed to elevated levels of lead in the drinking water.more>>
The New Orleans inspector general issues a scathing report about the Sewerage and Water Board. The IG says residents may have been unknowingly exposed to elevated levels of lead in the drinking water.more>>
New Orleans Police want to find two people in connection with the homicide of a 16 -year-old girl.more>>
New Orleans Police want to find two people in connection with the homicide of a 16 -year-old girl.more>>
FOX 8 uncovers growing concerns about lead in New Orleans' drinking water. The Sewerage and Water Board tells us it is confident the city's water was safe. But an independent researcher from LSU says she has consistently found detectable lead in the hundreds of buildings that she's sampled.more>>
FOX 8 uncovers growing concerns about lead in New Orleans' drinking water. The Sewerage and Water Board tells us it is confident the city's water was safe. But an independent researcher from LSU says she has consistently found detectable lead in the hundreds of buildings that she's sampled.more>>
The NOPD is investigating the shooting of a man and a woman in New Orleans East.more>>
The NOPD is investigating the shooting of a man and a woman in New Orleans East.more>>
In the early days of Zydeco music, a wooden washboard would keep the rhythm. But over the last half-century, stainless steel rub boards with over-the-shoulder straps give Zydeco its signature sound.more>>
In the early days of Zydeco music, a wooden washboard would keep the rhythm. But over the last half-century, stainless steel rub boards with over-the-shoulder straps give Zydeco its signature sound.more>>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.more>>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.more>>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."more>>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm" after so many years of not knowing.more>>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.more>>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.more>>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.more>>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.more>>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.more>>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.more>>