Man, woman shot in New Orleans East - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Man, woman shot in New Orleans East

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
FOX 8 Photo FOX 8 Photo
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The NOPD is investigating the shooting of a man and a woman in New Orleans East.

The shooting happened Tuesday at 8:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of Skyview Drive.

Initial reports show a male victim with a gunshot wound to the buttocks and a female victim with a gunshot wound to the face.

No further information was available. 

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly