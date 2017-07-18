Two persons of interest wanted for questioning in murder of teenage girl

New Orleans Police want to find two people in connection with the homicide of a 16 -year-old girl.

Police released surveillance video pictures of two unknown men who are wanted for questioning in the death of Kimani Williams.

It happened June 27, near the 3100 block of Paris Avenue. Police said the men are not suspects in the case. However, detectives feel they have valuable information regarding the investigation.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

