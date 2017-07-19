Your Weather Authority: Showers, storms over much of the area

Showers and storms are expected to develop again Wednesday with about 40 percent of the area seeing some rain.

There will be many dry hours, and highs will climb to near 90. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-70s.

Thursday and Friday will feature fewer storms with chances around 30 percent and highs in the low to mid-90s.

The heat index may reach 105 degrees in some spots.

Moisture will be on the increase again by the weekend which could increase the chance of showers and storms. Temperatures will be near normal in the upper 80s and low 90s.

In the tropics, a disturbance over the Eastern Atlantic has the potential to develop in the short-term, but it is not a threat to southeast Louisiana.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.