Sweep clearing out homeless areas begins this week

With the Saints season looming, we're ranking the twenty best players on the roster heading into 2018.more>>
With the Saints season looming, we're ranking the twenty best players on the roster heading into 2018.more>>
Fliers were posted three days before the sweep as part of an effort to keep this area clean and help homeless people transition into stable housing.more>>
Fliers were posted three days before the sweep as part of an effort to keep this area clean and help homeless people transition into stable housing.more>>
There will be many dry hours, and highs will climb to near 90.more>>
There will be many dry hours, and highs will climb to near 90.more>>
The New Orleans inspector general issues a scathing report about the Sewerage and Water Board. The IG says residents may have been unknowingly exposed to elevated levels of lead in the drinking water.more>>
The New Orleans inspector general issues a scathing report about the Sewerage and Water Board. The IG says residents may have been unknowingly exposed to elevated levels of lead in the drinking water.more>>
New Orleans Police want to find two people in connection with the homicide of a 16 -year-old girl.more>>
New Orleans Police want to find two people in connection with the homicide of a 16 -year-old girl.more>>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."more>>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm" after so many years of not knowing.more>>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.more>>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.more>>
The church’s pastor says the no animal policy is in place to help those with a fear of dogs or an allergy.more>>
The church’s pastor says the no animal policy is in place to help those with a fear of dogs or an allergy.more>>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.more>>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.more>>
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.more>>
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.more>>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.more>>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.more>>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.more>>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.more>>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.more>>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.more>>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.more>>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.more>>
Dozens of people who took out private college loans they failed to repay have won in court when their lender failed to produce proper paperwork for the debt.more>>
Dozens of people who took out private college loans they failed to repay have won in court when their lender failed to produce proper paperwork for the debt.more>>