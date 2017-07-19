Sweep clearing out homeless areas begins this week

The City of New Orleans will begin a sweep through homeless areas this week.

Fliers were posted three days before the sweep as part of an effort to keep this area clean and help homeless people transition into stable housing.

The sign warns homeless people to move out before Friday or risk losing their possessions if left behind.

Fliers showed up across the city Tuesday morning under U.S. 90, the I-10 on-ramp near University Medical Center and I-10 at Bullard Avenue in New Orleans East.

The city's notice also includes information for homeless people who are seeking shelter or help from outreach workers.

The city says the outreach work is part of the process that can help homeless people transition into stable housing.

During the sweep, the sanitation department will power wash the area and remove garbage and debris.

The city says this process happens several times throughout the year.

