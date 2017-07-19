Son on trial for killing his father changes plea, accepts deal from prosecutors

After one day of his trial, a man accused of killing his father has decided to accept a plea deal offered by prosecutors.

Herbert Myers III has agreed to a plead guilty to a manslaughter charge. The plea includes a sentence of 40 years in prison.

Judge Byron Williams talked Myers through the change of plea, making sure he understood what the change means.

In March of 2015, police responded to the 2400 block of Oriole Street, near the main campus of the University of New Orleans.

Police said Herbert Meyers, Jr., 54, was found dead inside the home, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Initial reports said he was found dead by his son and that the son exchanged gunfire with two suspects who were armed with AK-47s.

Following a preliminary investigation, detectives say that two suspects entered the home and fatally shot Meyers before fleeing the scene.

The younger Myers said he heard voices and ran to his truck. He grabbed a gun, returned to the house and started shooting. He said the intruders ran through the backyard and jumped a fence to escape.

Detectives subsequently gathered information from neighbors that led to the arrest of Myers III.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.