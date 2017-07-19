Tulane Football picked to finish last in AAC preseason poll - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Tulane Football picked to finish last in AAC preseason poll

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Tulane Head Coach Willie Fritz and his team finished 4-8 in 2016. Source: Nola.com Tulane Head Coach Willie Fritz and his team finished 4-8 in 2016. Source: Nola.com
Tulane was picked to finish last in the West division in the 2017 American Athletic Conference preseason poll. The media covering the AAC vote in this poll.

In 2016, Willie Fritz's first with Tulane, the Green Wave finished the season with a record of 4-8. Optimism is higher Uptown for 2017 with 17 returning starters in the fold. JUCO transfer Jonathan Banks will run the Wave offense in 2017.

2017 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
PRESEASON FOOTBALL MEDIA POLL
American Championship
Team Points
USF 26
Houston 2
Memphis 1
Navy 1
East Division
Team Points
1. USF (30) 180
2. UCF 126
3. Temple 119
4. Cincinnati 100
5. East Carolina 63
6. UConn 42
West Division
Team Points
1. Memphis (22) 169
2. Houston (6) 137
3. Navy (1) 128
4. Tulsa (1) 102
5. SMU 64
6. Tulane 30

first-place votes in parentheses

