Tulane Football picked to finish last in AAC preseason poll

Tulane was picked to finish last in the West division in the 2017 American Athletic Conference preseason poll. The media covering the AAC vote in this poll.

In 2016, Willie Fritz's first with Tulane, the Green Wave finished the season with a record of 4-8. Optimism is higher Uptown for 2017 with 17 returning starters in the fold. JUCO transfer Jonathan Banks will run the Wave offense in 2017.