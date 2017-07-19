Tulane Football picked to finish last in AAC preseason poll

Tulane was picked to finish last in the West division in the 2017 American Athletic Conference preseason poll. The media covering the AAC vote in this poll. In 2016, Willie Fritz's first with Tulane, the Green Wave finished the season with a record of 4-8. Optimism is higher Uptown for 2017 with 17 returning starters in the fold. JUCO transfer Jonathan Banks will run the Wave offense in 2017. 2017 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE PRESEASON FOOTBALL MEDIA POLL ...more>>
The New Orleans Saints are back in Metairie for training camp after three years in West Virginia but not all practices will be open to the public.more>>
With the Saints season looming, we're ranking the twenty best players on the roster heading into 2018.more>>
The Pelicans' signing of Rajon Rondo isn't even official but head coach Alvin Gentry already has detailed plans for the championship-winning point guard.more>>
