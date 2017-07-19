Resident react to OIG's lead exposure report

The New Orleans inspector general issues a scathing report about the Sewerage and Water Board. The IG says residents may have been unknowingly exposed to elevated levels of lead in the drinking water.more>>
An elderly New Orleans man with Alzheimer's has been missing now, for almost six weeks. Family members say 81 year old Morris Mayfield Sr. was last seen at his ninth ward home in June.more>>
The Office of the Inspector General’s report about the risk of lead contamination in the water left some residents furious over the fact they weren’t informed their businesses or homes could be at risk.more>>
New Orleans Police search for a woman accused of using a stolen iPhone and debit cards on July 3.more>>
Wild hogs aren't unusual in rural south Alabama, but Wade Seago says he'd never seen anything like the 820-pound animal he shot and killed in his front yard.more>>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.more>>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.more>>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."more>>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.more>>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.more>>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old Miami boy died of a fentanyl overdose after visiting a local pool last month, becoming one of Florida's youngest victims of the opioid crisis.more>>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.more>>
Two women and three men were arrested in Midtown Memphis after Memphis Police Department found a brothel operating out of a rental property.more>>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.more>>
