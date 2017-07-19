JPSO: 84-year-old woman strangled to death at Metairie senior facility

An 84-year-old woman was strangled to death Tuesday night a senior living facility, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Police say officers were called to 4937 York Street in Metairie around 7:55 p.m. for what first appeared to be a death by natural causes.

However, an autopsy Wednesday morning revealed that Pauline Ballon died from strangulation.

A security guard discovered Ballon unresponsive lying face down in her bed.

Police have not identified a motive or suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the JPSO Investigation's Bureau at 504-364-5300.

