6 weeks after his disappearance, family members of elderly man refuse to give up hope

An elderly New Orleans man with Alzheimer's disease has been missing for almost six weeks. Morris Mayfield Sr., 81, was last seen at his Ninth Ward home in June. There have been no clues as to what happened to the military veteran and retired cook.



"He would come in on Saturday and we'd joke around. I would make fun of him being old and I'd say, 'I can't wait to get old like you,'" said barber Maurice Nicholson. He cut Mayfield's beard at the Heavenly House of Style on Broad.

Now there's a missing person's flyer hanging in the shop.

"We began to pray and ask God to let him return home safely, and often times we pray with his son," Nicholson said.

"I brought my daddy to get his hair cut here every Friday or Saturday," said his son, Morris Mayfield Jr. "He has Alzheimer's, you know. He has a fixed idea that he's got somewhere to go."

Police say family members filed a missing person report on June 9. He was last seen, according to his daughter, walking out of his house on Tennessee Street. Family members say he was wearing blue work pants, a shirt and socks with no shoes. He had his wallet but no cell phone.

His son says he called the coroner's office to see if any one matching his description has been brought there.

"They haven't called me back," Morris Jr. said.

He's hoping his dad is somewhere alive and OK, just confused.

"He may be in a shelter or homeless - you just don't know. That's my next step, going under the bridge and handing out fliers," he said.

His son says his dad is an Army veteran and a retired cook who used to work at Ochsner Hospital. He's a father of three and a grandfather of 15.

"Living in the Lower Ninth Ward, I took time to ride up and down the streets because he's very close. He's more like a dad to me also," his barber said.

His appointment at the shop still stands.

If anyone has information on Mayfield's disappearance, You're asked to call Crimestoppers 822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.