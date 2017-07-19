Police search for a woman who used an armed robbery victim's iPhone, debit cards

Police search for a woman who they say used an armed robbery victim's cell phone and debit cards. (Source: NOPD)

New Orleans Police search for a woman accused of using a stolen iPhone and debit cards on July 3.

Investigators say the items were stolen during an armed robbery that took place around on St. Philip Street around 2 a.m. The same day, police say surveillance video shows a woman at the intersection of Mandeville and Derbigny streets. She was then seen on surveillance video at CVS store on Elysian Fields and North Claiborne using the victim’s debit card.

Police are asking anyone who knows the woman to call the NOPD at (504) 658-6010, or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

