David: Hot end to the week

The headline for the next couple of days will be the heat. Highs will reach the lower to even mid 90's with the heat index near 105 at times.

Only a few spotty storms are expected each day.

By the weekend there should be a little more moisture to work with so more showers and storms will be possible. The extra clouds should shave a couple of degrees off the thermometer.

No major changes next week with a few showers and storms each day. It will be seasonably hot and humid with highs in the lower 90's.

The tropics are quiet.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

-David Bernard

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.