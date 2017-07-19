NOPD needs help identifying rape suspect

The NOPD released a composite sketch of a man wanted for an aggravated rape.

The alleged incident happened at the intersection of France Road and Almonaster Avenue.

Around midnight on April 23, 2017, police say the victim pulled over because she suspected one of her tires had gone flat.

As she was inspecting the tire, police say the perpetrator grabbed her from behind, dragged her to the shoulder of the road and sexually assaulted her.

According to the NOPD, the perpetrator fled toward the Intracoastal Canal.

He's believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s, standing at approximately 5'11" to 6'1" in height with a stocky build. He is also described as having a brown complexion, unshaven face, as well as a wound to his lower right side lip and musky smell. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored long sleeve hooded sweatshirt with one pocket on the front, dark-colored pants and tan-colored work boots.

Anyone with information on the crime or who might be able to identify the perpetrator is asked to call the NOPD Sex Crimes Division at 504-658-5538 or call Crimestoppers.

