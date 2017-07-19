NOPD needs help identifying rape suspect

Our countdown of the top twenty Saints players continues with a trio of free agency additions, a second year pro and an injury-prone veteran.more>>
Combat skills generally don't include drawing, but the World War II unit known as the “Ghost Army” actually targeted soldiers for their artistic ability. A New Orleans Museum of Art exhibit showcases the work of one of those soldiers.more>>
Frontier airlines hopes to attract more business out of Armstrong International with the addition of four new nonstop flights.more>>
The NOPD released a composite sketch of a man wanted for an aggravated rape.more>>
With the on-again, off-again efforts on Capitol Hill to repeal and replace the federal Affordable Care Act many are concerned, including Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon and those who get their coverage through the current federal law.more>>
Sen.John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, CNN reports.more>>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.more>>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.more>>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.more>>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."more>>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."
Two women and three men were arrested in Midtown Memphis after Memphis Police Department found a brothel operating out of a rental property.more>>
Family members reported Michael "Randy" McFalls missing last Thursday around 8:43 p.m. when he never returned home from work.more>>
Wild hogs aren't unusual in rural south Alabama, but Wade Seago says he'd never seen anything like the 820-pound animal he shot and killed in his front yard.more>>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.more>>
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the Don Holt Bridge will remain closed, and SCDOT hope to have it re-opened at 5 a.m. Thursday morning after netting fell from the top of the bridge Wednesday evening.more>>
