Frontier airlines expands nonstop service at Armstrong International

Frontier airlines hopes to attract more business out of Armstrong International with the addition of four new nonstop flights.

New nonstop flights out of MSY include:

Austin, Texas, launching Oct. 5, 2017. Flights depart and return to New Orleans Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Islip, N.Y., launching Oct. 6, 2017. Flights depart New Orleans Tuesday and Thursday, and return Sunday and Tuesday.

Providence, R.I., launching Oct. 5, 2017. Flights depart and return to New Orleans Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

San Antonio, Texas, launching Oct. 6, 2017. Flights depart Wednesday and Friday. Flights depart and return to New Orleans Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Airline representatives say introductory one-way fares will cost $39.

