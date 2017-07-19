Man arrested for armed robberies in Jefferson and Orleans Parishes

Jefferson Parish deputies have arrested two people in connection with multiple armed robberies.

Investigators said that Gregory Perriera, 31, and Brittney McClendon, 26, both of New Orleans, are wanted for as many as seven armed robberies across the parish.

He's booked with seven counts of armed robbery, one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, and two counts of possession of firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Detectives said the crimes happened between May 21, and July 15 at the following locations.

05/21/2017--4400 Block of Hearst St., Metairie

05/30/2017--500 block of Terry Parkway, Terrytown

06/07/2017--4400 block of South I-10 Service Rd., Metairie

06/11/2017--8600 Block of River Rd., Waggaman

06/28/2017--800 block of Behrman Hwy., Terrytown

07/02/2017--3528 South I-10 Service Rd., Metairie

07/15/2017--8600 Block of River Rd., Waggaman

Deputies arrested Perriera last Saturday after a brief car chase that ended at Phyllis Drive and Marie Drive in Avondale.

New Orleans Police also said that Perriera is wanted in Orleans Parish for another armed robbery that happened on July 8 in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue.

Police said that when Perriera was arrested in Jefferson Parish, investigators found evidence in Perriera's car that linked him to the Bullard Avenue armed robbery.

Jefferson Parish deputies also arrested Perriera's girlfriend, Brittney McClendon on July 17, in connection with the Jefferson Parish armed robberies.

McClendon faces six counts of being an accessory after the fact to armed robbery.

If you have any information that can help investigators in any of the cases, call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

