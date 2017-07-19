St. Tammany officials decry governor's veto of levee money

Detectives believe they know who shot a man driving on Ford Street July 13. The NOPD has an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Kevin Foots.more>>
Our countdown of the top twenty Saints players continues with a trio of free agency additions, a second year pro and an injury-prone veteran.more>>
St. Tammany officials say politics is one thing, saving lives is another. With Slidell flood protection at stake, they are venting anger over a recent veto by Gov. John Bel Edwards and now turn to other agencies for help.more>>
An 84-year-old woman was strangled to death Tuesday night at a senior living facility, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.more>>
Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller believes a design flaw most likely caused homes north of I-12 to flood during last year's major storms.more>>
Sen.John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his office says.more>>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.more>>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.more>>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."more>>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.more>>
Wild hogs aren't unusual in rural south Alabama, but Wade Seago says he'd never seen anything like the 820-pound animal he shot and killed in his front yard.more>>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.more>>
Family members reported Michael "Randy" McFalls missing last Thursday around 8:43 p.m. when he never returned home from work.more>>
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the Don Holt Bridge will remain closed, and SCDOT hope to have it re-opened at 5 a.m. Thursday morning after netting fell from the top of the bridge Wednesday evening.more>>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.more>>
