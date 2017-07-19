St. Tammany officials decry governor's veto of levee money

St. Tammany officials say politics is one thing, saving lives is another. With Slidell flood protection at stake, they are venting anger over a recent veto by Gov. John Bel Edwards and now turn to other agencies for help.

As we head into the heart of hurricane season, St. Tammany officials were hoping for $9 million in funds to close a vital link in the Slidell levee system, but because of the governor's veto, that link will remain a gaping hole.

"Lives are at risk. There have been deaths - yes I do think that's the case," said Parish President Pat Brister.

"You're stealing dollars from St Tammany," said Rep. Kevin Pearson, who questions why the children's museum got $27 million but their levee system couldn't get $9 million.

Many say the veto was a result of political pay back against a conservative St. Tammany legislative delegation that was anti-tax, but local lawmakers say St. Tammany pays its share.

The governor's office says it was a matter of obligated funds and not political payback.

