Attempted murder suspect sought

Detectives believe they know who shot a man driving on Ford Street July 13.

The NOPD has an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Kevin Foots.

Investigators say the victim told them he was driving in the 3900 block of Ford Street a little after midnight when he heard gunshots come from a passing vehicle.

The victim realized he'd been show multiple time in his side. Emergency crews rushed him to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators developed Foots as the suspect and say he was driving a black Jeep SUV with tinted windows on the night of the shooting.

When police track him down they plan to book him with attempted murder.

Anyone with information about where Foots can be found is asked to contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call Crimestoppers.

