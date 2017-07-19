Attempted murder suspect sought

The firsthand account of a World War II vet landing at Omaha Beach on D-Day is a thrilling tale, but a 94-year-old Slidell man says his D-Day landing account doesn't make the top 10 list of his war stories.more>>
The firsthand account of a World War II vet landing at Omaha Beach on D-Day is a thrilling tale, but a 94-year-old Slidell man says his D-Day landing account doesn't make the top 10 list of his war stories.more>>
Detectives believe they know who shot a man driving on Ford Street July 13. The NOPD has an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Kevin Foots.more>>
Detectives believe they know who shot a man driving on Ford Street July 13. The NOPD has an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Kevin Foots.more>>
Our countdown of the top twenty Saints players continues with a trio of free agency additions, a second year pro and an injury-prone veteran.more>>
Our countdown of the top twenty Saints players continues with a trio of free agency additions, a second year pro and an injury-prone veteran.more>>
St. Tammany officials say politics is one thing, saving lives is another. With Slidell flood protection at stake, they are venting anger over a recent veto by Gov. John Bel Edwards and now turn to other agencies for help.more>>
St. Tammany officials say politics is one thing, saving lives is another. With Slidell flood protection at stake, they are venting anger over a recent veto by Gov. John Bel Edwards and now turn to other agencies for help.more>>
An 84-year-old woman was strangled to death Tuesday night at a senior living facility, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.more>>
An 84-year-old woman was strangled to death Tuesday night at a senior living facility, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.more>>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.more>>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.more>>
Doctors say they will treat Sen. John McCain's aggressive brain cancer with a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.more>>
Doctors say they will treat Sen. John McCain's aggressive brain cancer with a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.more>>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.more>>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.more>>
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the Don Holt Bridge will remain closed and is expected to re-open Thursday morning.more>>
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the Don Holt Bridge will remain closed and is expected to re-open Thursday morning.more>>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.more>>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.more>>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."more>>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm" after so many years of not knowing.more>>
The 911 recording of Midlands musician Keith Dominick breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend has been released and details the minutes before, during, and after the victim struggled with him before he died.more>>
The 911 recording of Midlands musician Keith Dominick breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend has been released and details the minutes before, during, and after the victim struggled with him before he died.more>>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.more>>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.more>>