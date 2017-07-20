Your Weather Authority: Highs creep up near the end of the week

Highs will reach toward the mid-90s as the work week finishes up.

Heat index values will be over 100 degrees during the afternoon. Only a few spotty storms are possible as dry air sneaks into the upper levels.

By the weekend, there should be an increase in moisture. This will mean the return of scattered storms and highs topping out a couple of degrees lower.

The early to middle part of next week looks typical of late July – hot and humid with a daily chance for spotty storms.

There is no tropical development expected in the foreseeable future.

