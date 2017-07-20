Local First Traffic: Accident blocks left lane of I-10 west at C - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Local First Traffic: Accident blocks left lane of I-10 west at Chef

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(Source: LaDOTD) (Source: LaDOTD)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

An accident involving several vehicles is slowing the inbound morning commute.

The accident, possibly involving five cars, has the left lane of Interstate 10 west blocked at Chef Menteur Highway.

Delays currently stretch back to Read Boulevard.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly