Tales of the Cocktail pops the cork in the French Quarter

Cocktail enthusiasts and liquor industry people from across the country are flocking to the French Quarter this week for Tales of the Cocktail.
The Hotel Monteleone serves as the headquarters for Tales of the Cocktail, a seminal event for the bartending and liquor industry across the country.
The event also bolsters the local travel and tourism industry in New Orleans.
Founded in 2002, Tales of the Cocktail has grown from a small gathering of cocktail lovers into the world's premier cocktail festival.
Each year the international spirits industry is welcomed to New Orleans for a week of seminars, tastings, networking events and much more.
With more than 200 annual events developed specifically for bartenders, distillers and other spirits professionals, Tales is the industry's annual meeting place for the exchanging of new ideas, products and techniques.
Tales also produces a number of other events and programs such as Tales of the Cocktail on Tour, Tales 365, Tales of the Toddy and Daiquiri Season.
