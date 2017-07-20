WATCH LIVE: Nevada parole board to decide fate of OJ Simpson

Four parole board members are scheduled at a hearing to release former NFL start OJ Simpson Thursday around noon - Chairman Connie Bisbee and Chairmen Tony Corda, Susan Jackson and Adam Endel.

Testimony at the hearing is limited to the inmate, a representative of the inmate (if any), victims of the crime for which parole is being considered and one supporter of the inmate.

MOBILE VIEWERS: You can watch live video coverage by clicking here.

At the conclusion of the public hearing, the board will deliberate. Four votes are needed to reach a decision to grant or deny parole. If there is not a unanimous decision, additional members will be contacted until there are four votes. If the decision is to deny parole, a rehearing will be scheduled.

If parole is granted, Simpson may not be released until on or after Oct. 1.

Simpson is being considered for parole for an aggregated sentence term of four concurrent sentences of 12-72 months each for the use of a deadly weapon enhancement to robbery and two consecutive sentences of 18-72 months each for assault with a deadly weapon. These sentences are running consecutive to each other and consecutive to the four concurrent 12-72 month terms.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.