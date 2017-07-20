NOPD seeks 'person of interest' in gun battle investigation

The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection with a shooting that occurred Monday in the 2400 block of Roffignac Street.

During the investigation, police learned that a gun battle between the occupants of two vehicles happened after an initial shooting incident was at the reported location.

During the gun battle, one of the vehicle occupants suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Detectives subsequently named Jacques Landry, 26, as a person of interest.

Landry is not wanted in connection with this incident. Detectives only want to question him regarding possible information he is believed to have related to the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jacques Landry is asked to contact Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.

