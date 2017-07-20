Chef John Folse: White chocolate blueberry ice cream

All great ice cream recipes begin with a basic vanilla custard such as this one. The addition of chocolate, herbs or fresh fruit convert this simple dessert into a magnificent creation. This version features fresh Louisiana blueberries for a cool summer treat.

Prep Time: 1 hour

Yields: 1 quart

Ingredients:

4 ounces white chocolate squares

¾ cup chopped blueberries

1½ cups milk

1½ cups heavy whipping cream

1 tbsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

2 eggs

½ cup sugar

whole blueberries for garnish

blueberry syrup for garnish

Method:

Place white chocolate in a stainless steel bowl over a double boiler of 120°F water until chocolate is melted. Stir occasionally to maintain a liquid state while preparing custard. In a saucepot over medium-high heat, combine milk, cream, vanilla and nutmeg. Bring mixture to 190°F or a very low simmer. Do not boil. In a stainless steel mixing bowl, whisk together eggs and sugar until blended. While whisking constantly, slowly pour hot milk mixture into egg and sugar mixture. Continue whisking and pour melted chocolate into custard until blended. Pour mixture back into saucepot. Place over medium-high heat and stir constantly until mixture reaches 190°F. Do not boil as eggs will scramble. Pour mixture through a fine sieve and refrigerate. When fully chilled, place contents in a home-style ice cream freezer and follow manufacturer’s directions. When custard is half frozen, add chopped blueberries and continue to churn. Garnish with whole berries and blueberry syrup.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.