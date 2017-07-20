Lakeview residents fed up with U.S. Postal Service

Some Lakeview residents say they're fed up with the U.S. Postal Service. They're turning to surveillance cameras to prove their packages aren't being delivered on time.

Kerry Stockwell recently installed surveillance cameras to help deter crime in her Lakeview neighborhood. Now, they're serving another purpose; helping her to prove the postal service isn't attempting to deliver packages when they say they are.



“I woke up Sunday morning and I had an email saying they attempted to deliver a package at 10:20 the night before. That’s kinda late but I happened to be awake and I happened to be in my front room and I would've known if the mailman had come,” Stockwell explained.



She says she checked her surveillance cameras and the footage shows no one approached her door to leave a notice or the package.



“There was no notice and they never showed up so it was really just a lie,” Stockwell said.



This isn't the first time it's happened. Nor is Stockwell the only victim.



“They're saying attempt made, notice left and every time they've done that, there has been no attempt no notice no nothing,” Lakeview resident Kristen Dominguez said.



Dominguez also checked her surveillance cameras after online tracking records said a postal service worked attempted to leave the package, but she felt, that wasn't true.



“You can clearly see the street clearly see the mailbox and it records based on movement so it would've picked up if a mail truck had stopped,” Dominguez commented.



Curious to see if anyone else was experiencing problems, both Dominguez and Stockwell checked out a Facebook group set up for Lakeview residents.



“Comment after comment after comment it was the same issue,” Stockwell noted.



Ashley Hefler Martinez writes, "Happened to us yesterday. Ended up getting package today. They say a notice was left but never received one."



Nick Mauer writes, "Was awaiting a package that was supposed to be delivered yesterday and this the update as of now (we have been home all evening)."



Many say they've reached out to the postal service for answers.



“While that particular package I was getting wasn't a necessarily important item, I think about people who are maybe waiting for medical supplies or that did waiting for their insulin like where is their package?” Dominguez asked.



Dominguez and Stockwell say they feel there isn't a whole lot more they can do; it's a frustrating situation that can only be fixed by the U.S. Postal Service.

We reached out to the postal service but never heard back. Some of the residents tell us they filed formal complaints because not only are their packages late, but they're also dealing with missing mail. They say they were told the postmaster would call them, but they also never received a response.

